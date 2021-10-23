What the Met Office has to say about the Atlantic jet stream slamming towards the United Kingdom.

After a storm rolled in from France, the majority of the UK was pummeled with heavy rain and severe gusts.

Many Britons were affected by traffic delays, flooding, and power outages, with up to 50mm of rain and 45mph gusts in the worst-affected locations.

Storm Aurore, a low-pressure system from France, was to blame for the terrible weather.

The threat of a Christmas lockdown has been issued, with case numbers that are deemed ‘inappropriate.’

And it doesn’t appear that there will be any relief from the dreary weather, as a scary map depicting an Atlantic stream crashing into the UK, according to KentLive, might result in days of heavy rain.

This system could impact the UK as early as Monday afternoon, bringing with it the risk of protracted periods of severe rain.

The pattern of the Atlantic jet stream appears to be north-south, according to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin, “which is pretty clear indeed.”

Low-pressure zones would be pulled in by the jet stream into northern areas of the UK, causing rain to fall over the country, he warned.

However, he warned that the “amplifying jet stream” might cause “things to get stuck,” resulting in “continuous rain for a number of days.”

Mr. Deakin stated, ” “On Monday, there will be low pressure in the area, as well as a weather front passing through the UK.

“The jet stream, on the other hand, isn’t really connecting with the low pressure and is staying south.

“The jet stream has a more north-south pattern, especially in the Atlantic, which is highly noticeable.

“The weather will be coming in from the west and the Atlantic next week,” says the forecaster.

He said, ” “Low pressure zones are being forced in by the jet stream from Tuesday onwards, with the maximum pressure down to the south.

“These incoming low pressure systems will deliver rain to parts of the country.

“It’s possible that objects will become stuck due to the amplified jet stream.

“There’s a chance that one weather system will become stranded in the north of the UK, bringing steady rain for several days.”

“Summary concludes.” The rest of October is expected to be dominated by more unsettled weather coming in from the Atlantic, with the north and.