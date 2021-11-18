What the IRS Reporting of $600 Payments by Zelle, Cashapp, and Others Means for Businesses

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will change the way it taxes businesses that accept payments for their goods and services through third-party payment platforms like Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App.

As on January 1, firms that make a total of $600 or more in a year will be taxed, according to CNN. Payment applications must disclose these transactions to the IRS by creating a 1099-K form for its business users to complete.

According to Forbes, firms will be affected by the new taxing regulation in 2023 when they file their 2022 tax returns.

For user accounts with at least 200 business transactions totaling at least $20,000 in gross payments in a year, the IRS now mandates those applications to send a 1099-K form, but that is due to change once the new rule takes effect.

Following the rule’s implementation, app companies like Zelle and Venmo may ask businesses to provide extra information for the 1099-K form that isn’t already on file. According to Forbes, this could include Employer Identification Numbers (EIN), Individual Identification Numbers (IIN), or social security numbers.

The IRS wants to make sure that the gig economy is appropriately taxed as it implements the new rule, which was signed into law in March as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The gig economy, according to the organization, is defined as follows: “People who earn money by delivering on-demand labour, services, or items. It’s usually done through a digital platform, such as a mobile app or a website.” The IRS stated, “This could include offering transportation services or deliveries, renting out property, selling things online, or doing freelance employment.”

Non-taxable transactions and an individual’s usage of the applications, such as sending money to friends and family, are exempt from the new taxing regime.

For enterprises, the new requirement may provide a problem for those who have not reported all of their business income from the beginning.

According to CNN, “[those]include tax evaders who broke the self-reporting requirements and used the previous standards to avoid paying taxes,” said Scott Talbott, a spokesman for the Electronic Transaction Association.

According to the, once the rule is in place, tax files may face some administrative challenges. This is a condensed version of the information.