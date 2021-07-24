What the future holds for the Liverpool City Region

The Liverpool City Region was the fastest expanding city region in the UK before the epidemic.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdowns have affected this section of the country harder than others.

The measures implemented worsened deprivation and inequities, and the industries that had led to the region’s resurgence – tourism, hospitality, and the larger guest economy – were the hardest hit.

After the World Heritage decision, an 83-year-old Scouser has a forceful answer for UNESCO.

So there’s a lot of work to be done in the aftermath of what happened, and it’ll be overseen by the city region’s combined authority and Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, who was re-elected with a landslide victory in May.

The joint authority kicked off the process this week by approving a key plan that will help shape how the city region recovers and what will be done to make it a better, fairer, and cleaner place to live and work.

The 62-page Corporate Plan, which was approved at Friday’s Combined Authority meeting, lays out how Mayor Rotheram’s campaign promises will be realized for the City Region’s 1.6 million citizens over the next three years.

“After a turbulent year, we have an immense challenge ahead of us in rebuilding and restructuring our economy, possibly the largest since post-war reconstruction,” Mayor Rotheram stated.

However, he went on to say that there is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write the next chapter in our region’s great and storied history.”

The mayor promised in his Manifesto to build a London-style Integrated Transport System and to lead a Green Industrial Revolution.

As part of a Fair and Inclusive Economy, he also pledged to establish a £150 million Covid Recovery Fund, a Young Person’s Guarantee, and a digitally connected City Region.

The corporate strategy outlines 46 new activities for the next three years, as well as 16 that began during the Mayor’s first term in office, under the five themes of a fairer, stronger, cleaner, connected, and lively City Region.

It also outlines what success will entail by 2024, emphasizing the importance of partnership with the City Region’s six local governments. “The summary has come to an end.”