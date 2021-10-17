What the future holds for a once-grand structure that has been “allowed to rust.”

Since 2005, a majestic historic structure near Bootle Town Hall has been “allowed to deteriorate.”

The former School Board Office on Balliol Road was saved from demolition a few years ago, but its condition of decay has worsened as it has lain unused.

The King’s Centre, as its formal name suggests, was constructed in 1888.

For ‘obstructing’ a speed camera, a police officer yells and swears at the driver.

Many Bootle residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the building’s deterioration in a Facebook post about it.

As one woman put it: “It’s very heartbreaking to see such a beautiful structure deteriorate! I walk past this building on a daily basis and would like to peek inside.” Another person stated: “When I had my oldest kid, it was the infant clinic; later, it became part of Hugh Baird College, where I had my entrance course. The rooms are divided by a lot of partitions, although there are still some original characteristics.” “I worked in there for a while around 10 years ago, Hugh Baird used it for the tiling and painting classes, that was the last time it was utilized as far as I’m aware,” a man wrote. Sefton Council authorized plans to repurpose the property in May of this year, but it remains vacant and will likely remain so for some time.

The council, which purchased the facility in 2005, agreed to lease the King’s Centre to the Venus Charity in order for the organization to expand from its existing Linacre Lane location.

Taking over the King’s Centre would give the Venus Charity more than twice the space it has now on Linacre Road, giving it “a rare chance to address the growing demand for our services while maintaining this vital piece of local heritage both with and for the local community.”

A community kitchen and meeting spaces will be part of the renovated structure.

Venus also plans to destroy the building’s modern bin storage and decaying boiler room and replace them with a more modern addition.

However, funds must be secured before this may take place.

“The summary comes to an end.”