What the dogs in Liverpool’s animal shelters truly want for Christmas.

Christmas is known as the season of giving, especially to those in need, and dog shelters are a popular charity choice.

But, this Christmas, what do Liverpool’s rescue pups truly want to see beneath the tree?

TeamDogs, our sister site for dog lovers and pet owners, spoke with Dogs Trust Merseyside, an animal rescue and rehoming organization, to find out what kinds of gifts would be most appreciated.

At any given time, Dogs Trust has roughly 1,300 dogs in its care, with a lot of adorable four-legged residents presently residing at the Liverpool location on Whiston Lane in Huyton.

Benji, a charming Shar Pei and ‘quiet gentleman,’ and Bella, a lovely Dogue De Bordeaux, are two of the wonderful dogs who could use some Christmas love while they wait for their forever homes.

And, fortunately for dog lovers and do-gooders in Liverpool, there are a variety of ways to treat the patient puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside this holiday season.

“People may assist us in many different ways,” Georgina Lowery, manager of Dogs Trust Merseyside, told TeamDogs.

“They can sponsor our adorable terrier cross Barney, bring toys and treats to the center, or purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist and have them delivered directly to us.”

“Of course, anyone can donate online through our website.”

“Every money raised, every toy purchased ensures that our dogs have the best experience possible while we prepare them for new adventures with their future owners,” she added.

Terrier x Terrier Barney is one of many Dogs Trust residents of different shapes, sizes, breeds, and ages who may be sponsored for as little as £1 per week, with contributions going toward helping the charity assist the puppies who stay with them longer.

The sponsorship package can be given as a gift and paid as a one-time annual payment or via direct debit on a monthly basis.

It comes with three doggy updates every year, as well as a tangible pack that includes a special photo certificate, a sponsor’s card to keep in your wallet, a window sticker, and a fridge magnet.

