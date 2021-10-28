What the changes to Universal Credit will mean for you.

Changes to Universal Credit have been announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, allowing working claimants to keep more as they earn.

The ‘taper rate,’ or the amount of benefits deducted for each pound earned via work, will be reduced from 63p to 55p by December 1 at the latest, according to the Budget.

In addition, the work allowance, which determines how much some claimants may earn before the taper begins, will be increased by £500 per year.

It’s a big U-turn that Labour and campaigners have been calling for, and it goes beyond allegations that the Chancellor would just decrease the taper rate to 60p. A total of 1.9 million families are expected to benefit.

However, because there are 5.8 million individuals on Universal Credit, more than half of claimants will get no benefit from the adjustment. And for those who are aided, the benefits must be weighed against the recent end of a £1,040-a-year increase.

“This welcome change won’t help non-working claimants who have seen their £20 weekly Covid uplift revoked – and now face a gloomy winter of escalating living costs,” said James Kirkup, Director of the Social Market Foundation.

Reversing the £20-a-week cut would have given claimants over £5 billion per year, but the revisions proposed today will only provide them with £2.2 billion per year.

“The audacity, after ripping £6 billion out of the pockets of some of the poorest people in this nation, expecting them to celebrate today for £2 billion provided as compensation!” shouted Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

So, who is plunging into this chasm and why are they doing so?

We explain why the taper rate change isn’t enough to compensate for the £20 decrease, with the help of our friends at Mirror Online.

As of August 2021, 5.8 million people were receiving Universal Credit.

Changes to the taper rate, on the other hand, will only effect the 2.3 million claimants who are working.

As a result, the taper rate changes announced today will have no effect on 2.5 million people.

Conservative ministers may suggest that some of such individuals should seek employment.

Conservative ministers may suggest that some of such individuals should seek employment.

However, the 2.5 million figure excludes 1.3 million Britons who are not forced to work at all as a result of.