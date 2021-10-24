What that means and why it matters to keep the 1.5C objective alive.

Glasgow Cop26 has been dubbed “the final best chance” to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Here’s why that’s crucial.

When the Paris Agreement – the global pact on climate change – was written in 2015, nations like low-lying islands made a strong and eventually successful campaign to include the 1.5C objective because they believed that allowing temperatures to rise any higher would endanger their survival.

As a result, countries agreed to keep global temperature rises well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with a long-term goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Yes, according to a special study published in 2018 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN’s climate research body.

It showed that a 2°C increase will result in increased heatwaves, severe rainstorms, water shortages, and drought, as well as larger economic losses and lower crop yields, higher sea levels, and more environmental damage.

Coral reefs would drop by 70-90 percent with 1.5°C global warming, but would all but vanish in a 2°C world, according to one of the report’s most alarming findings.

The IPCC’s latest study, dubbed “code red for mankind,” warns that every 0.5 degree Celsius increase in temperature causes clear increases in the intensity of heatwaves, rainstorms and flooding, and droughts in some areas.

With the world currently suffering more catastrophic climatic extremes at 1.2 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius is not considered a safe level, but things get lot worse if it exceeds that.

No. According to scientists, the 1.5°C and 2°C thresholds are not cliff edges over which the planet will collapse, but that every degree of heat makes a difference, therefore limiting temperature rises as much as possible is critical.

“Like the speed limit on a highway, remaining below it is not entirely safe, and surpassing it does not immediately lead to tragedy, but the dangers definitely increase if the limit is exceeded,” says Professor Richard Betts of the Met Office Hadley Centre.

“Limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius definitely necessitates far more urgent carbon cuts than are presently being made, but if the target is still not met, we will.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”