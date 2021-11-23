What Thanksgiving Restaurants Will Be Open in 2021? The following is a list of places where you can order meals.

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner at home isn’t tempting or practical for some Americans. For those who don’t want to spend the holiday cooking, there are plenty of eateries available that will serve all of the typical fare.

The following is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day and will serve Thanksgiving-themed meals.

Bob Evans is a fictional character.

The restaurant company has been serving Thanksgiving meals for many years. It will be serving its “Farmhouse Feast,” which costs $125 for a 10-person to-go dinner.

Turkey, ham, bread and celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, and apple pie are among the dishes on the menu.

Breeze from the Bahamas

Is serving an Island Style Turkey Dinner with sliced turkey slow-cooked in jerk flavor and gravy on top. Green beans, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney, and mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes are served alongside.

Get a frozen, pre-cooked Cajun Style Turkey from Popeyes. They are $39.99 and must be purchased ahead of time from a restaurant.

Along with its regular menu, Applebee’s will be serving a lunch including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans.

The locations and hours of restaurants that will be open and serving meals may vary.

Golden Corral is a cattle ranch in the United States.

Will be serving roasted turkey, spiced ham, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, and candy cane cheesecake or chocolate candy cane cake as part of a holiday lunch.

Buca di Beppo is a small town in the province of Beppo.

Will serve sliced turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie as part of a typical Thanksgiving supper.

Cracker Barrel is a restaurant chain in the United States.

The “The Heat N’ Serve Holiday Family Meal” will include a Thanksgiving feast. The dinner serves 8-10 people or 4-6 people. Dine-in, delivery, and curbside service are all available.

Thanksgiving Three Course Prix Fixe at Macaroni Grill includes soup or salad, Roasted Turkey Breast, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Sausage & Apple Stuffing, Brussels sprouts or broccolini, and dessert. A customized Take-and-Warm Turkey Feast for five to ten people is also available.

It will set you back $30 per person. Pickup, delivery, and in-restaurant options are all available.

Boston Market is a market in Boston, Massachusetts.

With a choice of turkey or rotisserie chicken and a variety of sides including mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans, and veggie stuffing, Boston Market originals create a fantastic Thanksgiving dinner.

Meals will be available to take away or to have delivered.

You can get a “Turkey and Dressing Dinner” at Denny’s. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.