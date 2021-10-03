What tens of thousands of Liverpool residents need to know before their wages are cut next week.

The termination of the Universal Credit uplift is still scheduled for next week.

Despite concerns from a variety of charities and pressure organizations about the potentially disastrous repercussions of terminating the boost, which was first implemented at the beginning of the pandemic, the government has said it will carry on.

The £20 increase was implemented to assist people in dealing with the pandemic and has proven to be crucial for many families.

With millions of people receiving Universal Credit across the country, the loss of the boost will have ramifications for many.

Furthermore, for people who just applied for Universal Credit after the uplift was introduced, its removal will result in a lower Universal Credit income than they have ever known.

Here’s what those who will be affected by the end of the uplift should be aware of.

The exact date on which people will be impacted by the end of the uplift will differ slightly.

The program officially ends on October 6, but the date on which families will feel the effects will be determined by the day they get their payments.

Around six million people in the United Kingdom are thought to be on Universal Credit.

This number is estimated to be around 60,000 in Liverpool.

This includes persons who are unemployed as well as those who are receiving Universal Credit while working.

Recipients do not need to take any specific activities after the reduction because it is applied automatically to their incomes.

Similarly, it will have no bearing on how somebody applying for Universal Credit does so.

The end of the uplift, however, is sure to cause problems for many families.

A multitude of agencies, such as Citizens’ Advice, are available across the UK to advise and support families who are struggling financially.

There are also some more localized assistance available, such as hardship or crisis subsidies from local governments to persons in need.

In Liverpool, for example, the council occasionally makes payments from a hardship fund or provides assistance to those in need. These funds, however, are already overstretched.