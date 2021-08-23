What should you do with your phone right now, according to a paramedic?

Paramedics are urging people to start keeping a specific contact in their phone so that they can help in an emergency.

One paramedic created the ICE campaign after noticing that when they arrived to an accident site, patients usually had their phones with them, but paramedics had no idea who to call.

Saving a contact under ‘ICE’, on the other hand, would allow Emergency Service workers and hospital professionals to easily call the appropriate person.

A guidance on how to set up your ICE contact and what to include is available from the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Add a new contact, but don’t put your contact’s name in the Name Field; instead, type the word ICE.

You must include the following basic information:

Name, main phone number, cell number, work number, and relationship to you of your emergency contact.

Email address, Twitter or Facebook handles (helpful if you need to send an emergency message or a brief update to that person), and their location.

Fill in as much information as possible. If people are hurt in a huge event, such as a flood or a terrorist attack, not all forms of communication may be available.

Fill in the blanks to explain your ICE contact’s relationship to you.

The Notes section can be used to provide additional information. Simply add the miscellaneous information you need to transmit (e.g. list of allergies, current prescription, and any other information that a healthcare professional might need to know) to Notes.

We all hope that we never find ourselves in the back of an ambulance, but if we do, it would be good to have a loved one beside us.

Other things to keep in mind and how to use your phone in an emergency are:

You can text 999 from your phone.

Even if your phone is locked (for example, if it belongs to someone else), you can typically utilize the ‘Emergency’ link to dial 999.

The phrase “no service” does not always imply that there is no signal. If your current supplier does not service the area, choose a new one. “The summary has come to an end.”