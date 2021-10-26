What Roberto Firmino did for Manchester United fans following their beating by Liverpool.

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool fans were ecstatic after their team’s 5-0 victory over Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s team gave United fans their biggest ever away win, while Mohamed Salah became the first opposition player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford.

The loss has increased the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with sources claiming that the club is “considering” firing him.

As Liverpool raced to a 4-0 lead at halftime, a large number of home fans were seen departing Old Trafford early.

Mohamed Salah added a superbly precise finish ten minutes after the break, while United’s agony was made worse by Paul Pogba’s red card and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal being disallowed in the second half.

At the very least, Roberto Firmino has made one Manchester United fan happy.

The Brazilian forward was seen emerging from the tunnel and returning to the pitch shortly after the final whistle.

One fan saw an opportunity and extended his hand to beg Firmino for his shirt, which he gladly accepted.

A embarrassed look was recorded on the supporter’s face as the Liverpool star walked away, as he attempted to hide his new treasured possession from his fellow United followers.

In his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Firmino for his “crazy” performance, citing his burgeoning fan base.

“Mo gets a lot of attention, and properly so,” he added, “but I’m very sure after Bobby finishes playing, people will write books about how he read the false nine position.”

“I’m not going to say he came up with it! But it appears that way from time to time in the way he plays it.

“Some of his defensive plays on the field were downright ridiculous.”

“Offensively, he is clearly a good link-up player who scores on occasion. Bobby understands how much we value what he’s doing, and that’s all that matters.”