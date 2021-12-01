What owners of French Bulldogs should know as the Kennel Club changes breed criteria.

The popularity of French Bulldogs has grown in recent years, and it’s no surprise given their lovely appearance.

They are also known as Frenchies and are popular among celebrities, enhancing their reputation. However, many people are unaware of the level of devotion required, as their exaggerated characteristics can lead to a slew of health issues.

As a result, it’s crucial to know what to look for and whether you can afford to keep them healthy if they develop any of the breed’s problems.

Their health difficulties, being a ‘flat-faced’ brachycephalic breed, might include poor respiratory, eye, and skin-fold disorders, which have been exacerbated by high demand and unscrupulous breeders replenishing the supply with no regard for health or welfare.

Concerned about the growing demand for French Bulldogs, as well as reckless breeding and purchasing of these dogs, the Kennel Club has revised the breed standard and modified its recommendations in response to breed club proposals – here’s what owners should know.

While all breed standards state that any exaggerations that are harmful to health should be avoided, the revisions help to emphasize this point by adding that the well-defined muzzle should also ‘be plainly visible in profile’ and that the nostrils should be ‘visibly’ open.

“Certain health problems in French Bulldogs have been impacted by their huge increase in popularity,” Bill Lambert, health and welfare expert at The Kennel Club, said. “We continue to be extremely concerned that exaggerations that are perceived to create a ‘cute’ look or sound, have gradually become seen as normal and even desirable.”

“All breed standards are examined on a regular basis, and any physical exaggerations should be avoided, as guided by ongoing breed-specific health data.” These revisions to the French Bulldog breed standard are intended to ensure that it cannot be misunderstood and that dogs are bred with their health and welfare in mind.

“While breed standards aren’t really a reference point for the great majority of people, we hope that these changes convey a clear message about the necessity of making sure the puppy you acquire doesn’t have exaggerated features,” says the statement. We can only hope.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”