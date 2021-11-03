What Other States Might Be Affected If The Supreme Court Overturns New York’s Gun Permit Law?

The Supreme Court is set to hear its first Second Amendment case since the court’s new 6-3 conservative majority took office, and gun rights advocates are hoping that it will not only strike down New York’s permit laws, but also pave the way for similar laws to be struck down in California and other Eastern states.

While most gun owners in the United States have no problems carrying their weapons in public, experts predict that a Supreme Court decision could have a significant impact on major cities across the country, including New York, California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maryland, and Rhode Island—all of which have some of the nation’s strictest gun laws.

Only a small percentage of inhabitants in cities like Los Angeles and Boston currently have permission to carry firearms in public venues like subways, airports, clubs, churches, and schools.

If the statute in New York is overturned by the Supreme Court, Hannah Shearer, the litigation director of Giffords Law Center, estimates that 25% of Americans will be affected.

“About 25% of Americans live in places like California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey that limit the concealed carry of loaded weapons with regulations comparable to New York’s,” Shearer told The Washington Newsday.

“A Supreme Court ruling invalidating New York’s law would also jeopardize these other laws,” she warned. “An adverse finding is likely to have ramifications across the country, jeopardizing the safety and security of those living in regions where lawmakers have followed the historically established practice of requiring proper cause for a concealed handgun license.” Connecticut and Delaware have “may issue” statutes as well, although they differ from the rest of the country.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a new case on Wednesday that challenges a 100-year-old New York law that requires a person applying for a gun license to show “proper cause” for carrying their firearm outside their home.

“The state makes it practically hard for the typical law-abiding individual to obtain a license,” the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association and two private citizens argue.

Advocates for gun control fear that if the Supreme Court overturns the New York legislation, more guns will be available.