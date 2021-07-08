What occurred on Wednesday’s episode of Love Island? There were arguments, dates, and drama.

Love Island has seen a lot of turmoil lately, and Wednesday’s episode was no exception.

There were bound to be some sparks flying when two new girls arrived at the property.

The girls turned against Hugo Hammond after he declared he didn’t like “fake” girls this week, causing a lot of drama.

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford, newcomers to the villa, arrived on Tuesday and were out on a date with the males in less than 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the new girls were given the option of choosing three boys from whom to prepare a supper.

Lucinda selected Brad McClelland to share an appetizer with, Hugo to prepare her main dish, and Aaron Francis to prepare her dessert.

When Brad told Lucinda she was “simply lovely,” sparks flew between them.

Millie chose Aaron to prepare her appetizer, Liam Reardon to prepare her main meal, and Hugo with whom she would enjoy dessert.

During their date, Millie and Liam became unusually close.

“I believe the main course is the most important meal,” Liam stated. Is it true that I am the most important person?”

She agreed with Liam and added that he is “very fit.”

The two then go on to agree with one another, stating that they both require someone who is similar to them.

Millie touching Liam’s moist chest, on the other hand, alarmed fans.

“Millie the assignment is not for you to brush Liamâ€TMs sweat to get him to chose you #LoveIsland,” one fan tweeted.

Hugo’s luck began to turn after a couple of trying days in the villa, when he was asked out on a date by both new girls.

Hugo drew Lucinda’s attention when she mentioned he had “surprised” her.

Millie and Hugo appeared to be getting along exceptionally well as she complimented him.

Hugo got right to the point by asking Millie what she was looking for in a relationship, and the two quickly agreed on what they were searching for.

Sharon Gaffka was one of the girls who approached Hugo after he said he didn’t like “fake” chicks, but Aaron wasn’t fond of his partner’s combative side.

Aaron took Sharon to the fire pit for a conversation on Wednesday's episode.