What occurred on Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island? There were dates, graduations, and a recoupling.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island, the girls got to know new boy Brett Staniland before one of the boys was dumped off the island due to a shocking recoupling.

Brett went on his first date in the villa and struck up a conversation with one particular female.

Here’s what happened in the latest episode, which aired on Wednesday:

Brett, the new boy on Love Island, was settling into his new digs when he received a text ordering him to pick one girl for a date.

“Brett,” it said. It’s time for you to go on your first date! Please invite the female of your choosing out on a date. #thechosenone #modelbehavior”

Brett reacted to Faye Winter’s question about how he was “going to move” by asking Priya Gopaldas out on a date.

As they had a beautiful evening together, the two seemed to have an instant connection.

When Priya questioned Brett about his dream date, he replied, “I’m so easily delighted.” For me, a cup of coffee and a stroll go a long way. Even if we just went for a run.”

Priya went on to say that her ideal date would be someone who enjoys working out.

Priya told the girls that she and Matthew MacNabb “get along incredibly well” and that her head was turned away from him when they returned to the villa.

Three couples agreed to have sex at the same time in the night on Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island, which was packed of hot encounters.

The females have been discussing the degrees of sexual activity they’ve reached with the boys under the code word ‘NVQ.’ Kissing is NVQ1, and sex is ‘graduation.’

Chloe Burrows, Millie Court, and Faye all spent a hot night with their partners before revealing that they had ‘graduated’ the next morning.

Priya presented the girls with Love Island caps during their graduation ceremony.

Liberty Poole attended the graduation, but later admitted that she and boyfriend Jake Cornish had had sex the night before.

Mary Bedford received a text message instructing the islanders to immediately congregate around the firepit.

The females needed to choose which boy they wanted to marry. The boy who was not chosen would be thrown off the island.

Priya was the last to arrive. “The summary has come to an end.”