What nightclubs in Liverpool might expect from Boris Johnson’s declaration on July 19 that restrictions will be lifted

Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make another Covid announcement to inform the public about the relaxation of lockdown limitations.

While there are few details about the announcement, it is expected that the Prime Minister would confirm that Step Four of the plan to exit lockdown will be implemented.

After months of closure due to the epidemic and tight restrictions, Liverpool’s nightlife business could hear its destiny today.

Due to their inability to comply with social distancing requirements, hospitality facilities, including some of the city’s most prominent nightclubs, have been forced to close.

Clubs around the country were supposed to open on June 21, but the roadmap is based on four essential tests that operate as a checklist that must be satisfied – which they weren’t.

The tests evaluate if the vaccination deployment is progressing as planned, if vaccines are effective in lowering death rates and hospitalizations, if case numbers aren’t rising to the point where the NHS can no longer support them, and if new varieties don’t pose any unexpected dangers.

The emergence of the Delta variety thwarted the first attempt in England to relax all lockdown limitations, including the removal of all legal prohibitions on social contact.

Boris Johnson is set to send the country into Step Four just weeks after the delay.

He is anticipated to clarify that all lockdown regulations would be lifted on July 19, which could include the removal of masks and social distance.

Step Four would allow previously closed establishments, such as nightclubs, to reopen without social distancing limitations or legal requirements for face masks.

The announcement has yet to be scheduled, but prior news conferences have taken place around 5-6 p.m. and were televised on BBC and Sky News.