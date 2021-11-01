What New Floats Can You Expect From The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

With new floats, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be back in full force. The parade lineup was officially released by Macy’s on Monday.

The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place in New York City on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. ET. Due to the pandemic, the in-person march in 2020 was canceled for the first time since 1924. The parade will be broadcast on NBC and Telemundo from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as streamed on Peacock.

Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said, “It’s back, and we’re pleased to bring it back to the streets of New York City in its full form, in the way that fans have come to know and love us.”

“It will be a show, a performance, a cultural festival, and a love celebration all rolled into one. It’s going to be a fantastic day, and we’re ecstatic to have the chance to bring it back in its original form.” The parade will feature 15 character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, over 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, and 9 performing groups, and, of course, Santa Claus will make an appearance at the finale.

According to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade line-up, new attractions will include Netflix’s “Ada Twist, Scientist,” The Mandalorian’s Grogu or “Baby Yoda,” McDonald’s symbol Ronald McDonald, and a “Pokemon’s” Eevee, who will join the fan-favorite of 21 years, Pikachu.

There will be a great number of celebrity appearances and Broadway performances during the procession.

Macy’s, the state of New York, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have teamed up to ensure that health and safety policies comply with Covid-19 guidelines. Attendees must present confirmation of COVID-19 vaccination, social distancing, and masks.

“For more than nine decades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has brought delight to millions of people who assemble with friends and family to see this one-of-a-kind holiday celebration on the streets of New York City and in homes around the country,” according to a news release from Coss.

“To commemorate our 95th anniversary, Macy’s has put on a show to remember, complete with a spectacular array of high-flying balloons, animated floats, and outstanding entertainers.” With the reintroduction of this beloved tradition, we can’t wait to assist New York City and the rest of the country kick off the holiday season.” This year’s @MacysDayParade1 features @SixBroadway @MoulinRougeBway @WICKED Musical @KChenoweth @DarrenCriss @jordanfisher and more. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.