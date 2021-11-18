What needs to change at Everton following their recent poor form?

Everton must reclaim its early-season goal-scoring efficiency if they are to succeed in the Premier League, according to study.

The Blues were unbeaten in their first four games (winning three and drawing one), but they have not won in any of their previous five games ahead of their return to play at the Etihad against reigning champions Manchester City.

In order to better understand Rafa Benitez’s side’s recent struggles, Comparisonator examined the stats behind Everton’s attacking play and discovered that while they are getting the ball into the final third of the pitch more frequently, they are doing less with it.

There have been increases in the number of completed passes (228 to 339), touches in the box (10.5 to 16.75), and passes to the final third when comparing the Blues’ first four games to their past four games (141.5 to 157).

Despite the higher numbers, fewer goals have been scored (2.5 to 0.75), shots on target (5.75 to 2.75), and shots on goal (5.75 to 2.75) have been recorded (13.25 to 12.25).

More dribbles (21.5 to 22) but fewer successful dribbles (12.25 to 11.5), as well as more attacking actions (46.75 to 49.75) but fewer successful attacking actions, continue the divergent pattern (20.5 to 18.25).

The number of touches in the box has also increased (10.5 to 16.75), while predicted goals have decreased from 1.76 to 1.59.

When looking at the Premier League season as a whole, Everton has been quite effective, coming in sixth in terms of goals scored (1.45 per game) while being eighth in terms of shots (12.2) and 13th in terms of shots on target (3.91).

The Blues have excelled in two areas on the pitch when compared to their Premier League counterparts: successful defensive actions (117.6), which they lead the league in, and interceptions (55.8), which they rank second in.

Comparisonator is a football statistics comparison tool that analyzes players and clubs using over 100 distinct metrics from 271 major leagues around the world. For more information, go here.