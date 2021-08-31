What Nat Phillips had to say about Liverpool’s transfer exodus prior to a contract renegotiation.

Nat Phillips’ decision to sign a new long-term contract with Liverpool on transfer deadline day came as a surprise.

Last season, the centre-back was one of Liverpool’s standout performers, emerging as an unlikely hero in the midst of a defensive injury crisis to assist Jurgen Klopp’s side finish in the top four.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez all returning from injury, and Ibrahima Konate joining Liverpool for £36 million earlier this summer, the 24-year-old was anticipated to go.

Despite making 20 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League last season, no interested clubs followed up on their first requests for his services.

As a result of his outstanding performances last season, the Reds have given Phillips a new, enhanced contract until the summer of 2025, following in the footsteps of Van Dijk and captain Jordan Henderson, despite the fact that he has slid to sixth in their defensive pecking order.

As a result of his inability to make a matchday squad this season, partly due to increased competition for places and partly due to uncertainty over his own future, the defender is aware that he is unlikely to make the same number of appearances as last season due to increased competition for places.

But, while he said in an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday in June that he was open to leave Anfield, he also said he would enjoy the competition and make his own decisions based on what Liverpool had planned for him if he stayed.

When asked about his future in June, he stated, “We haven’t had a chat about it up until now.” “I believe the reality is that they didn’t expect me to have the season that I did and put in the performances that I did.

“Perhaps they believed I was just going to do a job and then they’d be able to sell me and I’d move on, but now they’re second-guessing themselves. I’m not certain.

“I still need to have those talks with them.”

“The summary comes to an end.”