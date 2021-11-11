What Mohamed Salah did after receiving the PFA award from a lifetime Liverpool supporter.

A loyal Liverpool supporter presented Mohamed Salah with the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for September.

To win the reward, the Egyptian scored three goals in three Premier League games over the month, scoring against Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Brentford.

One loyal Liverpool supporter was given the opportunity to present Salah with the trophy and discuss his scorching start to the season on behalf of the PFA and Vertu Motors.

Damian Kavanagh, a season-ticket holder in the Kop for 35 years, has seen many great players come and go at Anfield since he first started going to games and was able to get up up and personal with one of the club’s best goal scorers.

Salah asked Damian, before giving over the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month award, if he had been to Anfield every year.

“I’ve been a season ticket holder since 1986,” the devoted Liverpool supporter replied.

“I’ve seen them all, and you’re right up there, Mo,” says the narrator. It’s an honor to have the best player in the world playing for us right now.” “It’s a pretty lovely gesture that one of the fans can offer the trophy to him, and it’s extremely humbling,” Damian said after receiving a signed shirt from Salah. I feel so blessed to be able to support such a fantastic team with so many wonderful supporters and individuals. I am one of them, and I will show it as such.” Damian also spoke about his experience as a fan who experienced the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 as a child.

“I had a lot of difficulties. I was 20 years old at the time, and my life was permanently changed. He remarked, “I lost the football thread, I’d had enough, and I walked away.”

“I never expected to return, and I was in a sad place for a long time, but I am very fortunate to be from this proud community, and we realized what was right and wrong, which gave us immense collective strength.”