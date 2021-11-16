What Makes an Agency Innovative? Strategic Methodologies are used by Lions Management in their Co-Creative Efforts.

Irina Shayk is a Russian actress. Candice Swanepoel is a model and actress. Kate Upton is a model and actress. You’ve probably heard of at least one of these famous supermodels, who have all become household names around the world as a result of their remarkable modeling resumes. As this group of stunning women strives to take their careers to the next level, they all have one thing in common: representation by The Lions Management, a seasoned New York City co-creative firm. The Lions, which is known for its forward-thinking approach to talent management, has been able to rocket its board of models and artists to new heights.