What Liverpool residents can do to assist Afghan refugees.

Liverpool is one of many cities in the United Kingdom that have pledged to assist the government with its plan to house Afghan migrants fleeing the humanitarian catastrophe.

The city council is currently working with partners to provide suitable housing for people who have fled the nation since the Taliban took power.

Liverpool has a long history of assisting refugees fleeing conflict and persecution, and in 2016 it took part in the Syrian resettlement program.

Merseyside is leading the way, with Afghan refugees being welcomed with open arms.

The municipal council said it has received a number of inquiries from residents who want to know how they can help and support individuals who have fled Afghanistan and would be arriving with nothing.

Here’s a quick rundown of how you can help.

Refugees who have settled in the UK, such as those from Afghanistan, are given their own home.

Other refugees, such as those who have recently been given status and are waiting for more permanent housing, or those who have been denied asylum, will benefit greatly by the provision of a room.

You can host a refugee through a charity called Refugees At Home if you have a spare room.

They provide temporary housing to refugees in the United Kingdom, as well as assistance to placement hosts in finding the proper match. They’re searching for hosts in Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside area who have spare rooms.

On their website and Facebook page, they give a variety of information about being a host.

https://www.refugeesathome.org/host-application/

A team from the resettlement organization will provide full support to families who arrive in the UK under the resettlement scheme.

If you want to help refugees and asylum seekers, the Our Liverpool team, as well as Merseyside Refugee Support Network and the British Red Cross, publish regular volunteer opportunities.

Merseyside Refugee Support Network (MRSN) can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MRSNLiverpool.

https://volunteer.redcross.org.uk/opportunities British Red Cross: https://volunteer.redcross.org.uk/opportunities

The city council would like to connect you with our Refugee Employment Officers if you are an employer offering employment or work experience possibilities for refugees. You can reach out to [email protected] for further information.

There’s a list. “The summary has come to an end.”