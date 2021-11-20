What Liverpool needs to do to “make the most” of its UNESCO designation.

Liverpool’s waterfront drew a lot of attention to its two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in just three months.

While reconstruction of the north docks resulted in Liverpool’s removal off the world heritage list in July, a government announcement in late October indicating that Liverpool’s waterfront will be home to a new “Beatles destination” drew the remaining UNESCO symbol into view.

The news was met with outrage, and it heightened the attention on what the music title signifies and who it represents.

The dust has settled on the budget announcement, with interim Director of Regeneration Mark Bousfield stating that the attraction will be “a Beatles integrated celebration of the city’s culture,” rather than “Beatles led.”

However, as the argument continues and Liverpool’s cultural industry looks to rebound after a traumatic two years, our remaining UNESCO title has been thrown into the spotlight and is now seen as a catalyst for reaffirming reputations and restoring stability.

“While the City of Music designation has been an asset to Liverpool,” according to a council study, “there are chances to utilize the title further to bring even greater benefit to the city.”

Kevin McManus, the City Council’s music officer and Head of UNESCO City of Music for Liverpool, told a Culture and Visitor Economy select committee earlier this week that now “is a perfect opportunity to publicize that we are a UNESCO Music City,” and that “we should make more of it.”

Since 2015, Liverpool has been designated as a UNESCO City of Music, with numerous reputational benefits.

It doesn’t come with financing, but the title “is kind of what you want to make of it,” according to Kevin McManus of The Washington Newsday.

“I believe the music title was there and something that people were aware of in the background,” he continued. But there were a lot of other things going on, and there was a lot of talk about the heritage tite.

“It effectively provided us with the incentive to do more with it in July.”

“Whether we have the title or not, Liverpool is a music city.” [However, the title] is merely a marketing tool.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”