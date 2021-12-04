What Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did following an unpleasant TV interview.

Jurgen Klopp’s day finished positively, with Liverpool defeating Wolves in the most spectacular of manners, but it didn’t start well.

The Liverpool manager was caught off guard while performing his pre-match media duties with Sky Sports at Molineux.

Due to the strong gusts at the stadium, the sponsorship banner hung up behind the Germany-born manager was blown over, indicating the conditions his team would face later in the day.

Klopp grinned and remarked lightheartedly, “It was me, it wasn’t the wind!” after the incident was caught on camera.

Prior to the contest, the Reds did receive some positive news.

The early kick-off saw West Ham United defeat Chelsea 3-2, keeping the margin between Liverpool and the league leaders at two points.

And that lead was wiped out after the Reds beat Wolves 1-0 thanks to Divock Origi’s late goal.

Manchester City, on the other hand, finished the day as Premier League champions after winning 3-1 at Watford in the late kick-off.