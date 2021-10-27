What Jurgen Klopp stated concerning his future at Liverpool, claiming that Barcelona has a “huge dream” to sign him.

In the six years that Jurgen Klopp has been at Liverpool, fans have been taken on a beautiful journey.

At Anfield, the German has won the Premier League and the Champions League, and after the team’s 5-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday, you’d bet they’ll be holding something silver above their heads by the end of the season.

Klopp’s current Liverpool deal finishes in 2024, making him the club’s longest-serving manager.

According to Sport (h/t Sport Witness), Barcelona has a ‘huge dream’ to bring the German to the Camp Nou when that day arrives.

While current head coach Ronald Koeman’s replacement is expected to be Xavi Hernandez, Klopp is said to be a fantasy contender for the Catalan club. So much so that any hope of a deal “looks nearly unattainable,” according to reports. Here’s a recap of what the German has recently said about his future and ties to the Spanish giants…

When asked about his long-term Liverpool future in an interview with This Is Anfield, Klopp was evasive.

“I’m pretty sure I’m the coach who gets asked the most about his future plans!” he joked. “Are you willing to do that?” “Are you willing to handle Germany?” “Are you willing to do this?” What?! I’ve got three years left at Liverpool!” In football, that’s a very long time, and I hope we can be as successful as possible during our time here.

“I’m not even with one toe in the post-career time.”

“I’m here in full force, full of enthusiasm, and I want to go as far as I can.” Let’s see where we can go from here.” In a September interview with RTL (h/t This Is Anfield), the manager stated that when he does leave Liverpool, he will take some time away from the game.

“When my contract with Liverpool expires, whatever that may be, I first have to learn what it’s like to live a ‘regular’ life again,” Klopp explained.

“I’m taking a year off.” That’s something I’ve never had before. But I’m completely at ease there. It’s possible when you’re out for a year. The summary comes to a close. “