What Jurgen Klopp said to Divock Origi before he scored the game-winning goal for Liverpool.

Divock Origi came off the bench to score an injury-time winner for Liverpool against Wolves.

After a continuous period of second-half pressure, the Reds secured a 1-0 victory.

However, it appeared as though Jurgen Klopp’s players would be frustrated until the Belgian appeared with 94 minutes remaining on the clock.

Chelsea had messed up earlier in the day, losing 3-2 at West Ham, so it may be a pivotal moment in the title battle.

Origi made his 100th appearance for Liverpool as a substitute in today’s encounter.

And he repaid his boss well by controlling Mohamed Salah’s pull-back, turning, and finishing calmly.

What Klopp said to the striker before he came off the bench has subsequently been revealed.

While there were probably some tactical instructions as well, Origi was told to “go out and be Divock.”

In a tweet made after the final whistle, journalist David Lynch reported the remark.

He expressed himself as follows: “Jurgen Klopp merely encouraged Divock Origi to “go out and be Divock” before sending him on at Molineux, according to Divock Origi. I’d say the job is done.” Liverpool presently sit atop the standings, one point ahead of Chelsea, with Manchester City hosting Watford in a late kick-off tonight.