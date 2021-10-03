What Jurgen Klopp said at halftime after Liverpool’s dismal performance against Manchester City.

To assist begin Liverpool’s second-half revival against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp has described what transpired at halftime.

After being well outplayed by the champions in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, the Reds were fortunate to keep City scoreless at the break.

Liverpool, on the other hand, fared much better in the second half, taking the lead twice thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

While City earned a point thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, Klopp was pleased with the way his team responded after the interval to extend their undefeated run to 19 games in all competitions.

“It was a very thrilling game with two very different halves,” the Reds manager added.

“Thank God there were two halves because the first was precisely how you shouldn’t do it against Man City and the second was exactly how you should do it against Man City.

“Obviously, all four goals came in the second half. I don’t recall us having a chance in the first half, so I was relieved when the halftime whistle blew so we could make some adjustments.

“We didn’t make any changes; we simply reminded the lads of what they should have done in the first half.

“Things like this happen when you are a little bit passive without the ball and they pass through the lines and you never really get in the challenges against a team like City with their dominance.”

Klopp, whose side is now a point behind Chelsea heading into the international break, added: “Our main problem in the first half was that we couldn’t play football. That isn’t going to help. People come to a stadium to watch us play football, which sounds and is incorrect.

“We needed to start playing football in the second half, and we did it right away, as everyone could see.

“All of a sudden, City had to run a lot and defend in a completely different way than they did in the first half because we were playing so well.

“I would have preferred to win the game if we had only played the second half, but with the first half, I think a point is fine.”