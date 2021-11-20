What Jurgen Klopp did to the Liverpool fans following the Mikel Arteta brawl against Arsenal.

After Liverpool’s opening goal against Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp issued a message to the Anfield faithful.

On Saturday night, the Reds faced the Gunners in the Premier League for the first time since the international break.

Klopp made two changes from the lineup that lost to West Ham before the break, with Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson both missing out due to injury.

Kostas Tsimikas at left-back and Thiago Alcantara in midfield took their places.

Sadio Mane nodded in a header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick in the 39th minute to put Liverpool ahead.

Klopp raised his hands to his ears in the direction of the Main Stand crowd after the ball reached the back of the net.

Mane was embroiled in an altercation on the touchline shortly before his goal, which resulted in each manager being separated.

Mikel Arteta was visibly enraged when he challenged Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in an aerial duel, which resulted in a violent exchange of words with Klopp near the fourth official.

Referee Michael Oliver issued both Klopp and Arteta with yellow cards after the pair had calmed down.