What Jurgen Klopp did at the end of Liverpool’s victory as an instant advantage in the Champions League.

It’s come back. They’ve returned. He’s returned.

For the first time this season, Jurgen Klopp selected the return of the Champions League to a sold-out Anfield to perform his characteristic fist pumps towards the Kop.

The sight of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrating victory in such a way after an entertaining opening group game against AC Milan was heartening, another hint of normalcy after such a trying 18 months.

Under Klopp, the Reds haven’t exactly been known for being uncomplicated in this competition.

They were at it again here, dominating Milan in the first half but falling down at the break.

It was the first true test of Liverpool’s character this season, a genuine shock following a performance that deserved more than Fikayo Tomori redirecting Trent Alexander-shot Arnold’s home.

The Reds, on the other hand, came through in flying colors, urged on by an Anfield audience that understood the squad needed the extra support they had badly lacked during the pandemic’s dark days.

It’s also fitting that Jordan Henderson, who was forced to miss Liverpool’s quarter-final loss to Real Madrid last season due to injury, should score the winner with a brilliant first-time finish from the edge of the area.

He’s making up for lost time, just like the supporters.

This was another instant classic versus Milan, one that echoed in more ways than one the 3-2 success over Paris Saint-Germain here three years ago, a win that launched Liverpool on their path to a journey that culminated in a sixth European Cup win in Madrid.

It’s far too early to predict what Klopp’s team will accomplish this time around.

The Reds have taken an early lead ahead of their journey to Portugal in a fortnight, with Atletico Madrid and Porto drawing 0-0 in Group B’s other match.

This explains why Liverpool fought so hard for a top-four finish last season, despite the fact that the odds were stacked against them.

Klopp recalled, “The dream was over at one moment.” “It was the boys that made it happen. We shouldn’t squander any time by not taking advantage of it.”

People, fasten your seatbelts.

It appears to be the case. “The summary has come to an end.”