What it’s really like to be a young person in Southport.

A mother’s question about whether people in Southport are “older” and “retired” drew a tremendous response from residents.

The woman asked if it was a good idea to move to Southport with a teenager in a local Facebook group.

She was concerned that her youngster would not have enough to do.

Everyone has advised Mum that she should move to Southport.

“I’m thinking of moving to Southport or the nearby areas within the next couple of years, but I’m worried it won’t be the proper place for a teenager, and more of a place with a lot older and retired demographic,” the mother wrote.

“Could someone kindly educate me? Is Southport suitable for teenagers? Is there a lot to do and clubs to join, for example? Thank you very much.”

Southport has a reputation for having a large number of senior residents, and the town does have a larger proportion of over-75s than anywhere else in the UK.

In recent years, however, ambitious measures aimed at reviving the town have meant that there is now more to see and do in the town than there was previously.

Samantha Curry, 21, just returned to the town after attending university in Liverpool.

“I adore living here, but I think it’s only since I moved back,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“It finally feels like someone is putting effort into making the town a pleasant location to visit with things to do.

“The increased number of clubs and restaurants is a plus, and the nightlife is much more enjoyable than it was a few years ago.”

There are numerous new improvements, like the new and upgraded market in Southport, which opened in July.

Southport Pleasureland, as well as the Waterfront, next to the Marine Lake, are set to undergo significant improvements, including the addition of a new hotel, shops, and restaurants.

Readers of Washington Newsday had mixed feelings about the mother who questioned Southport’s fitness for teenagers.

“It’s a reasonable question to ask if you have a young family,” John Shaw remarked.

“Some seaside communities are termed ‘God’s waiting chamber,’ especially if the population is primarily elderly.”

“The summary comes to an end.”