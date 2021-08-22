What it’s really like inside some of the city’s most famous mansions.

Merseyside is known for its row of large homes that front the sea.

Beach Lawn in Waterloo has a lengthy history in England, with one of the properties once belonging to the founder of the nautical enterprise that launched the Titanic.

Further down the terrace, which was built in 1866, is the home of Captain Edward Smith, the Titanic’s captain.

From the coastal houses, the beach and mountain vistas across Liverpool Bay, the Irish Sea, and the Welsh hills are breathtaking.

One of these well-known mansions is Aberley House.

The mansion was turned into a bed and breakfast in 2019, offering tourists a one-of-a-kind experience near the Irish Sea.

Inside, much of the Grade II listed building’s original character features can still be seen, including splayed bay windows with panoramic views of the coast, fire places, and intricate ceiling rise and coving.

A spectacular bathroom suite is decorated in keeping with the property’s Victorian history, with a claw foot cast iron bath, fireplace, and exposed flooring.

A Mediterranean garden may be found in the front, while a tranquil Roman garden can be found in the back.

Jonathan Farrer and his partner Yasmin Thompson operate Aberley House B&B, which is located near Crosby Marine Lake and the Sefton Coast, where Anthony Gormley’s famous sculptures line Crosby Beach.

Jonathan told The Washington Newsday, “We feel incredibly honored to reside and have our business on Beach Lawn.”

“We want to give our tourists a one-of-a-kind experience so they can imagine what it was like to live in the home of a Liverpool merchant.”

“There are paintings and literature throughout the home, and the views of Liverpool Bay are beautiful. We’re also close to the beach and train stations in Liverpool.”