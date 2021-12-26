What it’s like to work at Liverpool John Lennon Airport during the holiday season.

After a “weird” Christmas last year, a safety officer at Liverpool John Lennon Airport anticipates a busy Boxing Day duty.

Conor Burns, 24, works as an airside safety officer at the airport, where he is in charge of the overall safety of everything that occurs on the runway on a daily basis.

Conor has worked at the airport for several years in a variety of capacities, including in the car parks.

However, he described his position as an airside safety officer as “one of the more enjoyable at the airport.”

Conor will be working Boxing Day this year, and he anticipates it to be more busier than it was last year.

He told The Washington Newsday that he wasn’t supposed to work on Christmas Eve last year since the airport was closed.