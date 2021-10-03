What it’s like to sleep at a house on the M62 in the middle of nowhere.

Anyone who has travelled along the M62 has undoubtedly noticed the unusual house smack in the center of the highway.

It’s one of the country’s most eccentric homes, and it’s the home of farmer Paul Thorp, who has even appeared on The Yorkshire Vet.

But, before that, it was the house of farmer Ken Wild, who lived on the property and worked on it.

People have been driven insane by loudness that has kept them awake for several hours.

Many people would be interested in learning about what it’s like to live in the house, but much more so in learning about what it’s like to sleep there.

Ken’s granddaughter Kimberley Pollard stated the sound of the traffic soothed her to sleep rather than making it impossible to sleep in the house.

Kimberley spoke back in 2016 as she pondered on her childhood and what it was like to grow up in the house.

“I used to stay in a spacious bedroom on the westbound highway side,” she explained. It featured a four-poster bed in which you could lose yourself. There was triple glazing on the windows, which kept a lot of noise out. If someone beeped their car horn in the middle of the night, you’d sometimes wake up, but the sound of the motorway used to put me to sleep.

“I used to observe the shearing and assist him feed the lambs that had lost their moms. We ran out of hay when I had pet guinea pigs at my home in Rishworth. My grandfather drove me up to Top Moss, a little barn-like structure on the left of the eastbound road, directly across from the farm, where he kept hay and other farm supplies.

“I was horrified when he took me up on the back of his quad! I was determined to walk back down, so he rode up on his bike, slowly and gently, carrying a large bale of hay! I’d really like to be able to ride quad bikes with my grandfather now.

"Beth, my grandfather's second wife, was always baking and cooking. She used to let me go around in the fields near the house, watching the cars go by."