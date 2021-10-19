What it’s like to live in a village that has stood the test of time.

Residents of a historic Merseyside village have revealed how living in their gorgeous homeland feels like “always being on vacation,” according to one guy.

Churchtown in Southport, which is almost a thousand years old, is steeped in history.

Churchtown has a rustic aspect to it, with thatched-roof houses and whitewashed structures.

Churchtown is now a suburb of Southport, but the situation could have easily been reversed.

According to local historian Gladys Armstrong, the village was the principal settlement, but it was eaten up by Southport.

Gladys also told The Washington Newsday that Vikings who came in the area developed most of Sefton and West Lancashire.

And if you look around right now, it’s almost as if time has stopped.

Readers of Washington Newsday have shared their impressions of the charming town.

Chris Woolaston expressed his thoughts as follows: “The Doomsday Book census of 1086, which was clearly conducted 20 years after the Norman Conquest, mentioned Churchtown.

“I wouldn’t say Churchtown has been absorbed by Southport; it remains separate from the rest of the city.

“The Bold Arms bar is older than the United States of America by more than a century.”

Susan Rowe expressed herself as follows: “It wasn’t swept up by Southport, in my opinion. It is still very much a separate community. There are numerous independent stores, cafes, and restaurants. It’s quite wonderful.” “It’s like living abroad,” Oliver Netherway said. “I wouldn’t want to be anyplace else.” Alison Lang expressed herself as follows: “Churchtown was a wonderful place to live. When I had to leave, I felt sad.” “It’s great, Churchtown,” Stephen Halliday commented. It’s a “wonderful place,” according to Tony Hollister.

The Vikings’ presence in the early creation of Churchtown is reflected in the thatched houses that dot the landscape.

Builders would flip an old boat over, place it on stilts, and then build a thatched roof in the shape of the overturned boat.

Stocks may still be seen at St Cuthbert’s Church, which was established in the 12th century before being restored later.