What it’s actually like to kennel your dog for the first time

There’s nothing like a short break to brighten your day and refresh your batteries.

But on the morning of our trip to Norfolk for a few days, I felt a knot in my stomach, because it was the first time we were placing our nine-month-old puppy Suggs in kennels.

And as I said my final goodbyes to our lovely springer spaniel for three nights, I realized how difficult it must be for a parent to send their child to school for the first time.

I completely forgot that we were now parents to a four-legged bundle of joy when I agreed to the brief stay away. However, as soon as I realized we’d be driving for more than five hours and staying at a hotel, the trip felt completely inappropriate for Suggs.

As a result, we began looking for a place for our pet to stay. Many nice relatives and friends offered to house him or allow him stay with them, but it seemed like too much of a burden – and what if he chewed through their phone, knocked over their priceless vase, or puked on their brand new rug?

We decided to look at local kennels because he is a gregarious dog, and it would be a good opportunity for him to make some new friends.

One was considerably too large, holding roughly 70 dogs, and another would have cost nearly as much as a night’s stay in a hotel.

However, just a mile or so up the road from us, I discovered little family-run kennels. With only a dozen dogs, Suggs would receive lots of care, there would be twice-daily walks, and there would be plenty of recreational room for the dogs to run about in. It sounded fantastic.

Suggs did his typical whirling as soon as he noticed the other dogs, letting me know he was delighted, and there was a handwritten sign with his name on his kennel door, as well as a cozy basket for him to sleep in, on the morning we arrived.

But I felt terribly strangled as I walked away and he barked.

