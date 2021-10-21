What it would be like to ride the train with your dog in the future.

South Western Railway has outlined how passengers with dogs may travel by rail in the future.

Despite the fact that no plans for the designs have been made, a focus group of dog owners agreed that they would pay up to a third extra for a ‘doggy carriage.’

The design is intended to make traveling with a dog much easier, and it comes as a result of an increase in people visiting the UK to visit loved ones or enjoy a staycation.

Many people used lockdown as an opportunity to get a dog into their home.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and Pets2Places experts shared their best travel recommendations for pups and adult dogs.

A water station, a play zone, a doggy TV, and lower windows allow dogs to take in the scenery as it passes by. These are the minimum requirements for a dog to travel comfortably.

The ‘doggy carriages’ come with a range of features to accommodate different canine personalities. Separate cabins are available for canines with anxious tendencies who prefer to travel alone. While those with an active dog with a lot of energy to burn will find a play zone to keep them occupied during the trip.

According to research, dogs enjoy looking out the window and admiring the scenery, thus lower windows along the seats and the floor will allow pets to take in all of their new surroundings as they pass by.

If you don’t want to watch the world go by, there are TVs that show dog-related programs to keep you entertained.

The carriage would be soundproofed to reduce outside noise, and a ramp would allow smaller breeds who might struggle to’mind the gap’ easy entry. A dog-friendly conductor will be on patrol during the event, ready to assist with any questions and armed with treats.

The carriage would be designed to provide owners with luxury and security. To prevent any potential runaways, lead clips are hung on the walls near the seats, and poop bag dispensers are located throughout.

A drink station is available to keep dogs hydrated, as well as a washing facility for any’mucky puppies.’

There are a few. “The summary has come to an end.”