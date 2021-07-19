What it was like to go to Primark for the first time, without any face masks or social barriers in place.

Retail stores reopened in April, but they were subject to severe COVID-19 controls.

For the first time in nearly 18 months, stores across the country are operating without legal limitations today.

Masks were required until recently, the number of shoppers in-store was limited, and social separation was enforced in all stores. Most stores had set up a queueing system, with distinct entrances and exits to prevent people from interacting with one another.

Those in line to buy things were separated by two meters, with signs and posters posted throughout the businesses reminding people to keep a safe distance.

Up until now, the experience of going to the high street has radically changed.

We went to Liverpool city centre this morning to check what had changed and whether the relaxation of restrictions had had any effect.

Social distancing signs and posters had been removed around the centre, including the one-way system that had been in place at Liverpool ONE since the outbreak began. Stores have removed their outdoor queue systems and norms, so queuing was no longer necessary.

One retailer, on the other hand, is consistently at the top of shoppers’ lists, despite the fact that it is famous for not functioning online. Primark is still one of Liverpool’s busiest stores, and since retail limitations were imposed, it can nearly always be spotted with a long line of enthusiastic customers waiting outside.

This morning marked the beginning of a new era, as there was no wait in sight, and consumers were free to come and go as they pleased. There are no defined entrances or exits, and there are no barriers in place, thus all of the store’s doors are now open.

Hand sanitisers are available upon entering, with signs encouraging visitors to use them. All social distancing markers and placards have been removed, leaving only ‘Take Care’ signs. On display around the store is a sign that says, “Stay Safe.”

Despite the fact that it was a Monday morning, Primark was as busy as ever. Despite not being warned to, eager consumers filled each floor, and all kept a safe distance while shopping and queuing for purchases.