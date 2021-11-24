What it was like in the Liverpool away end during a once-in-a-lifetime victory over Manchester United.

So much has changed since Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford precisely one month ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped down as manager after a string of defeats.

Michael Carrick has taken over as interim manager, with United aiming to name an interim manager until the conclusion of the season.

From the unique vantage point of the away end, here’s a look back at how those historic scenes unfolded back in October…

When Liverpool defeats Manchester United, the away end at Old Trafford is a sight and sound to behold.

Because, let’s be honest, it doesn’t happen all that frequently.

The fact that this was United’s 100th home encounter against Liverpool was prominently featured in the matchday programme – ‘This Is The One.’ Only 18 of those games have resulted in an away win over the last 126 years, according to the cover, partially in homage to the Stone Roses music they usually play before kickoff.

So any stuffy, messy result that allows travelling Kopites to return along the East Lancs Road with three points in their back pockets will be long and loudly applauded.

The infliction of a methodical 5-0 destruction of the team that tormented many childhoods and early adulthoods is something that generations of Liverpudlians who grew up during United’s era of dominance and had to cope with their apparently never-ending hegemony have waited a lifetime for.

It’s not as if Liverpool didn’t have their moments in the sun at the self-styled ‘Theatre of Dreams’ during United’s reign of terror, with Gerard Houllier, Rafa Benitez, and Brendan Rodgers all leading the Reds to memorable victories on enemy soil during United’s reign of terror.

But they always felt like isolated victories, with the nagging suspicion in the backs of many minds that, while Liverpool might have won the fight on the day, United would more often than not win the war.

