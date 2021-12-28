What it implies for Liverpool and how Barcelona was able to finalize a £46 million signing.

Before the January transfer market had opened, one of the first winter signings had already been done.

Barcelona has finalized the £46.3 million signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Torres has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the La Liga club that runs through the summer of 2027 and has a €1 billion (£842 million) release clause.

According to the BBC, despite their financial difficulties, Barca was able to finalize the acquisition thanks to a bank loan.

Despite the fact that the transfer window has yet to start, Barcelona has been allowed to announce Torres’ deal.

This is due to the fact that the agreement to bring Torres to the Nou Camp will not take effect until January 1, when the transfer season officially begins.

When Liverpool announced the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig earlier this year, it was a similar agreement.

Despite the fact that the club announced the deal at the end of May, it would take more than a month for it to be finalized, with the contract starting on July 1.

The purchase of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, which was announced on December 27, 2017, but wasn’t made official until five days later when the transfer window opened, was another similar deal completed by Liverpool.

What will the Torres deal mean for Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League, and how will it affect them?

Prior to his departure, the Spaniard had scored three goals in seven games for City this season, but it is tough to see him having a huge impact on the Manchester side.

City, like Liverpool, has been prolific in front of goal this season, with both teams having already scored 50 goals in the league.

Pep Guardiola’s team is scoring from all over the field at the moment, and it does not appear that their failure to buy a new striker last summer would hinder their hopes of winning silverware.

