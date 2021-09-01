What is Zhao Wei’s background? A Chinese actor is shrouded in mystery. The site has been taken off from the internet.

The fate of rich Chinese actor Zhao Wei is shrouded in mystery after her personal and professional presence was abruptly removed from China’s online platforms last week.

Vicky Zhao, a 45-year-old actress, is one of the country’s most well-known faces in film and television. She is also a notable businesswoman and investor who has been dubbed “scandal-hit” by the country’s state-run media.

On August 26, Zhao’s works, including movies and series in which she starred or produced, were removed from Chinese streaming sites like as Tencent and Iqiyi, sparking considerable outrage on social media platform Weibo, where she has over 85 million followers.

While her Weibo follower feature known as “chaohua,” which shows fans the most recent and popular posts, was disabled, the hashtag “What happened to Zhao Wei” grew in popularity. The internet is already filled with stories about Zhao’s suspected financial system manipulation, but there is still no official explanation for her absence from the internet or why she has been singled out by Chinese regulators.

Despite speculations that she and her husband, Singaporean billionaire Huang You Long, 44, had fled to France, where they own a vineyard near Bordeaux, Zhao posted to Instagram over the weekend to imply that she was still in China. A photo she shared on Sunday with a statement implying she was in Beijing with her parents was quickly removed an hour later.

Her disappearance comes after Zhang Zhehan, a singer, actor, and one of Zhao’s agency clients, was “canceled” by nationalistic Chinese fans following a selfie taken in front of Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine, which honors the country’s war dead, in 2018.

Zhao herself drew afoul of domestic ultranationalism in 2001 after modeling a garment with a World War II Japanese wartime flag for a magazine photoshoot. The Chinese Communist Party, on the other hand, may have taken offense this time.

Zhao was dubbed as the country’s “scandal-hit actress” by the party-owned tabloid Global Times on August 27, after she was charged with securities fraud in 2017.

Zhao, who rose to prominence in the 1990s historical drama My Fair Princess for her major role, could have been targeted because of her close friendship with Chinese businessman Jack Ma, who questioned China’s tight control over the media. This is a condensed version of the information.