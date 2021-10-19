What is Zalmay Khalilzad’s background? After a shambolic troop withdrawal, Biden’s Afghanistan envoy resigns.

President Joe Biden’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has resigned three years after being appointed by former President Donald Trump to mediate a peace accord with the Taliban.

On Monday, Khalilzad presented his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, one of a tiny number of former Trump administration officials who remained after Biden took office.

According to The New York Times, he wrote in the letter that the “reasons for this are too complex, and I will express my ideas in the coming days and weeks, after leaving government employment.”

Despite playing a key role in this year’s tumultuous US military pullout from Afghanistan, Khalilzad has minimized his role in the operation.

According to Reuters, he was barred from the first formal discussions between the US and the Taliban since the withdrawal earlier this month.

In a statement released after his resignation, Blinken expressed “thanks for his decades of service to the American people.”

Thomas West, Khalilzad’s deputy, would take over the role, he said.

Khalilzad, 70, joined Trump’s administration in September 2018 as Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, a position created particularly to help design a US military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Khalilzad secured an arrangement with the Taliban in February 2020, which resulted to the evacuation this year.

US officials who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity reportedly slammed Khalilzad’s negotiating tactics, claiming that he had given the militant group “leverage,” had “constantly undermined the Afghan government,” and had “little interest in hearing different viewpoints within the US government.”

Khalilzad was born in Mazar-i-Sharif, in northern Afghanistan, and grew up in Kabul, the Afghan capital. He originally came to the United States as a high school exchange student, and five years later, after receiving his doctorate at the University of Chicago, he became an American citizen. Khalilzad went on to have a long career in diplomacy, beginning with the administration of former President Ronald Reagan.

In 2004, former President George W. Bush named Khalilzad as the United States’ Ambassador to Afghanistan. The following year, he was appointed as the United States’ Ambassador to Iraq. Khalilzad was selected as the United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations in 2007, a position he held for a brief period under former President Barack Obama.

Khalilzad has as well. This is a condensed version of the information.