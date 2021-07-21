What is World Heritage Status, and what does it mean for Liverpool if it loses it?

Liverpool’s title as a UNESCO World Heritage Site has been revoked.

The city was given the honor in 2004, but after being on the endangered list since 2012, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) today voted to withdraw Liverpool’s World Heritage status.

Most people are familiar with the term “World Heritage,” but they may not understand what it means, what it provides, or what it means to lose it.

So here’s a quick rundown of what’s going on.

An international convention overseen by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, usually known as UNESCO, bestows World Heritage status on selected places or locations around the world.

UNESCO provides legal protection to World Heritage Sites that have been identified as having cultural, historical, scientific, or other forms of importance.

The locations picked are thought to be of exceptional importance to humanity.

A World Heritage Site must be a unique landmark that is geographically and historically identifiable, as well as having outstanding cultural or physical significance, in order to be recognized.

There were 1,121 World Heritage Locations as of June 2020, consisting of cities, buildings, historical structures, forests, lakes, monuments, and other sites.

Being designated as a World Heritage Site has a number of advantages, the most important of which is the increased visibility.

Once a place has been identified, it may become more appealing to visitors, as well as travel writers and others who may wish to promote the site, city, or region.

Funding pots are also available for World Heritage sites to be used for site protection and conservation.

If a repair is required, World Heritage sites will have access to global project management capabilities, and the site will be safeguarded under the Geneva Convention if conflict breaks out.

While many may be sad that Liverpool has lost this prestigious award, many others believe that the economic and social benefits of redeveloping the city’s abandoned north docks are more vital for the city’s future.

In 2004, UNESCO designated Liverpool as a World Heritage Site, placing it alongside world-famous landmarks such as the Great Wall of China and the Taj Mahal.

