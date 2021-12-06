What Is ‘Vote Dilution,’ and How Does It Work? Texas’ redistricting, according to the Justice Department, suppresses minority votes.

The US Department of Justice has launched a lawsuit against Texas, alleging that the state engaged in “vote dilution” by drafting redistricting lines that weaken the voting power of the state’s Black and Latino residents.

States have begun to redraw congressional district borders in the aftermath of the 2020 census, with Texas gaining two seats as a result of population swings. Republican lawmakers in Texas drew up new maps for the state’s legislature and congressional delegation, both of which are controlled by Republicans. If the new maps disadvantage Black and Latino voters, as the lawsuit contends, the state may have broken Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act’s dilution provisions (VRA).

According to Cornell University’s Legal Information Institute, “Section 2 of the VRA…prohibits creating election districts in ways that unduly dilute minorities’ voting power.” “‘Cracking’ a minority community between numerous election districts and’submerging’ minority populations in multi-member districts are two common kinds of vote dilution.” In addition to the Justice Department’s action on Monday, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is run by Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder and opposes congressional gerrymandering, has launched a lawsuit against Texas.

In the lawsuit, the group claims that nonwhite people have accounted for “95 percent” of Texas’ population growth between 2010 and 2020. The action also claims that if not for the population expansion, the state would have lost congressional seats rather than gained them.

The action claims that the state’s redistricting “dilutes the voting power of Texas’s Latino and Black populations” by ensuring that white Texans, who currently make up less than 40% of the state’s population, “form a majority of eligible voters in more than 60% of Texas’ congressional districts.”

“The plan actually reduces the number of districts in which Texas’s communities of color have a decent chance to elect their favored candidates, while increasing the number of districts in which a majority of voting-age inhabitants are white,” it continues.

Republicans in the state are defending the freshly drawn district lines. Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas spoke out against the Justice Department’s lawsuit on Monday, describing it as a political act by the Biden administration. This is a condensed version of the information.