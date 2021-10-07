What Is Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia)? A woman’s death has been linked to a blood clot caused by the J&J COVID vaccine.

Health officials reported Tuesday that a Seattle woman died of a rare blood clotting disease after receiving the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID vaccine.

The 37-year-old lady was the first in King County to succumb to thrombocytopenia syndrome, a rare form of thrombosis (TTS). Jessica Berg Wilson, whose identity was revealed in an obituary in The Oregonian, was vaccinated on August 26 and died on September 7.

Wilson is just the fourth person in the United States to die from the unusual vaccination consequence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only 28 cases of TTS have been reported out of roughly 9 million doses of the J&J vaccine given out by May, according to the CDC.

When the CDC looked at the risk of this type of thrombosis, also known as vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, and its possible link to the J&J vaccination, they found that the dangers of COVID far outweighed the risks of TTS, especially for the most vulnerable group: women aged 18 to 49.

Following six reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and three cases of TTS, the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted the use of the J&J vaccination on April 13, 2021.

Following the publication of the report, the single-dose vaccine was reauthorized on April 23.

According to data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, “for every 1 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered to women aged 18–49 years, 297 hospitalizations, 56 ICU admissions, and six deaths related to COVID-19 could be prevented, compared to seven expected TTS cases,” Seattle & King County officials said in a press release (VAERS). “Any complication risk is exceedingly low.” Thrombosis happens when blood clots block blood vessels, causing severe headaches, abdominal pain, limb swelling, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. While the illness is uncommon, it can be fatal. A low blood platelet count is one of the primary indications doctors look for when diagnosing TTS.

TTS is a sickness defined by thrombosis in odd places, such as the brain's venous sinuses, which prevents blood from draining from the brain, according to the American Society of Hematology. The venous sinuses of the brain are also known as cerebral venous sinuses.