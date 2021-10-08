What Is The Zodiac Killer’s Identity? After Gary Poste’s ‘Identity Revealed,’ the full suspect list was released.

The “Zodiac Murderer,” a serial killer who was responsible for a string of “apparently random violent murders” in California’s San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s, has been identified, according to a team of experts lead by former FBI agents.

The Case Breakers team claimed on October 6 that the Zodiac Killer is linked to the death of Cheri Jo Bates, a teenager who was murdered in Riverside, California over 50 years ago.

According to The Case Breakers, a “victim confirmed to be Zodiac’s was a co-ed slain in Riverside, California, in 1966,” according to an FBI memorandum dated 1975.

“Zodiac confirmed that he had actually been responsible for the Riverside homicide” in a letter sent in March 1971, according to the 1975 memorandum.

Following a nationwide investigation that turned up fresh evidence, forensic specialists now believe Garry F. Poste is “a very strong suspect,” according to The Case Breakers.

However, Riverside Police Department (RPD) Public Information Officer Ryan J. Railsback indicated on September 29 that the RPD is “100% positive” Bates was murdered by someone other than the Zodiac Killer.

The RPD has “refused to allow a simple comparison of her [Bates’] computer-coded DNA to the sequence of Garry F. Poste,” according to the Case Breakers. The DNA of Poste is being kept at the Vallejo Police Department (VPD).

Who Are the Suspects in the Zodiac Killer Case?

Several allegations concerning the identity of the Zodiac Killer have been made throughout the years, leading to dozens of plausible possibilities based on speculation and circumstantial evidence.

“The self-proclaimed ‘Zodiac Killer’ emailed local newspapers a three-part coded message detailing his reason for the crimes in 1969 and said his identity was buried within an elaborate cipher message,” according to the FBI.

Several of the high-profile suspects are included below, including some mentioned by Zodiackiller.com, a website dedicated to acquiring and archiving all accessible data relating to the Zodiac Killer case that has been reported by multiple media outlets.

Gary Poste is a writer who lives in the United States

The Case Breakers claimed to have discovered “new physical and forensic evidence,” as well as witness testimony and other material linking Poste (who died in 2018) to the Zodiac Killer, as well as decades of photographs from Poste’s former darkroom.

“This, of course, includes photographic verification. This is a condensed version of the information.