What Is the Weather in Hawaii for the Rest of the Month in December?

Heavy rains in Hawaii have resulted in power disruptions and damage to houses and automobiles throughout the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported flooding in various regions of the state, including Oahu, particularly Honolulu, where record rainfall amounts were recorded at Honolulu Airport.

According to the National Weather Service, precipitation levels in Hawaii are predicted to be “above normal” during December.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued a state of emergency across the Hawaiian islands on Monday, which will last until Friday.

The governor issued a statement on Monday warning that the state is “in danger of a calamity event of severe rains, flooding, high winds, and high surf,” which is expected to last until Wednesday.

Heavy rains and flooding are likely to cause “severe damage” to property across the state, with the governor predicting that the counties of Hawaii, Maui, Kalawao, and Kauai, as well as the City and County of Honolulu, will be affected.

The Weather in Hawaii for the Next Few Days

“Improving weather trends are forecast for most of the state from Oahu eastward to the Big Islands,” according to the latest NWS report released Wednesday.

Due to “lingering instability” near the islands of Kauai and Niihau, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the early morning hours of Wednesday.

In Kauai and Niihau, a Flood Watch is in place until 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday. The NWS warns that conditions are favorable for flash floods, which can be life-threatening.

“Clouds and showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over leeward sections of each island” beginning Wednesday, according to the federal agency.

December 2021 Weather Forecast for Hawaii

According to the most recent NWS monthly forecast report, which was released on November 18, above-normal precipitation is projected for the Hawaiian Islands in December, which is consistent with La Nia conditions as well as “most dynamical and statistical models,” according to the federal agency.

La Nia is one of two opposing climate situations that disrupt regular trade wind patterns in the Pacific Ocean (the other being El Nio). The El Nio-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle is the combination of the two events.

According to the Climate Prediction Center of the, La Nia conditions in the Northern Hemisphere are expected to persist into the winter. This is a condensed version of the information.