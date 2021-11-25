What is the Warm Home Discount, and how do I obtain a £140 discount?

With the arrival of winter, you’ll be more likely to turn up the heat, causing your expenses to rise.

Winter bills may be more expensive than ever this year, according to a 12% increase in the pricing cap.

Fortunately, there is assistance available for those who require it, such as the Warm Home Discount, as reported by The Mirror.

The payment will be increased to £150, although no specific date has been determined.

It is a government program, and applying for it has no bearing on any previous applications for the Winter Fuel Payment or the Cold Weather Payment.

It’s intended to make dealing with energy prices during the cold months a little easier. As we warm up our homes more owing to the cold weather, our bills rise.

A ‘core group’ and a ‘broader group’ of people who are eligible for the payment are separated.

Forbes describes the differences between the two groups:

“If you receive the Guaranteed Credit component of Pension Credit, you will be in this group.” The Warm Home Discount should normally be granted immediately, so you won’t have to apply for it.

“If you’re on a low income and meet your energy supplier’s eligibility criteria for the scheme, you’ll be in this category.” Income Support, income-related Jobseekers’ Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, or Universal Credit are usually required.” If you have a pre-pay or pay-as-you-go power meter, you are still eligible for the discount.

“If you’re qualified, your power supplier can inform you how you’ll get the reduction, such as a voucher you may use to top up your meter,” the government added.

Park homes are also eligible. Those interested in submitting an application can do so here.

The application process for the Warm Home Discount Scheme is determined by how a person qualifies for the discount.

