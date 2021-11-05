What is the Universal Credit Christmas Bonus 2021, how much is it, and do I qualify?

The Department for Work and Pensions is preparing to give Universal Credit (UC) claimants a Christmas bonus this year (DWP).

The bonus is a one-time, tax-free £10 reward given to persons who get certain benefits during the qualifying week.

Claimants who have recently had the £20-a-week increase removed from their income will benefit from the top-up.

The extra money is usually received in the first full week of December.

The raise will be accessible to those who claim other DWP payments, such as Personal Independence Payments and Jobseeker’s Allowance, in addition to those who get UC.

Is the £10 Christmas Bonus available to everyone?

You must be a resident of the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, any European Economic Area (EEA) country, or Switzerland during the qualifying week to be eligible for the Christmas bonus.

The DWP will write to eligible claimants in early December to inform them that they will get the £10 bonus.

Payment for the Independence of the Armed Forces

Allowance for Attendance

Allowance for Carers

Allowance for Consistent Attendance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

ESA (Employment and Support Allowance) depending on contributions (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Allowance for Living (DLA) (DLA)

Benefits for Incapacity at a Long-Term Rate

Benefits for Workers Who Die in the Workplace (for widows or widowers)

Supplement for Mobility

The guarantee portion of the Pension Credit

Payment for Individual Independence (PIP)

Pension from the State (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Allowance for Severe Disabilities (transitionally protected)

Supplement or Allowance for Unemployment (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

War Disablement Pension at State Pension AgeWar Disablement Pension at State Pension Age Pension for Widows Allowance for Widowed Mothers Allowance for Widowed Parents Pension for Widows You won’t earn a Christmas Bonus if you haven’t claimed your State Pension and aren’t eligible for one of the other qualifying benefits.

If you and your partner are married, in a civil partnership, or living together as if you are, and you both receive one of the qualifying benefits, you will each receive a Christmas Bonus payment.

If your partner or civil partner does not receive one of the qualifying benefits, they may still be eligible for the Christmas Bonus if both of the following conditions are met:you were both over State Pension age at the end of the qualifying weekyour partner or civil partner was also living in the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, European Union.