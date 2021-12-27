What is the significance of today’s bank holiday? Christmas Day is replaced on December 27.

Following Christmas Day and Boxing Day, individuals in the United Kingdom will have an extra two days off work.

Two’substitute’ days have been added to the calendar because Christmas Day falls on a Saturday and Boxing Day falls on a Sunday.

Bank holidays will be observed today (Monday, December 27) and tomorrow (Tuesday, December 28).

If a bank holiday falls on a weekend, a’substitute’ weekday, usually the following Monday, becomes a bank holiday.

On New Year’s Day, the same thing will happen.

Because January 1 falls on a Saturday, a bank holiday will be added on Monday, January 3.

Bank or public holidays, on the other hand, are not required to be offered as paid time off.

Employers have the option of including bank holidays in a worker’s mandatory annual vacation.

In England and Wales in 2022, the following bank holidays will be observed: Monday, January 3, New Year’s Day (substitute day)

Good Friday is April 15th.

Easter Monday is April 18th.

Monday, May 2nd, is the first day of the May bank holiday.

Thursday, June 2nd, is a public holiday in the United Kingdom.

The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday falls on Friday, June 3rd.

Monday, August 29th, is a public holiday in the United Kingdom.

Boxing Day is Monday, December 26th.

Christmas Day is Tuesday, December 27. (substitute day)