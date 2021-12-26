What is the shelf life of cooked turkey in the refrigerator or freezer?

It’s Boxing Day, which means many people are scrambling to find a way to use up all of the leftover turkey and trimmings from yesterday.

Regardless of how well you plan, there will almost always be food left over from Christmas Day, and you don’t want it to go to waste.

However, make sure that any leftover food is carefully stored and not left out for too long before eating, or you may become ill.

Asda, Aldi, M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl are all open on Boxing Day.

The last thing you want to happen around the holidays is to get food illness, but how long can cooked turkey last in the fridge and freezer?

You can make curries and Christmas sandwiches with leftovers, or serve cold cuts as part of a festive buffet.

However, according to